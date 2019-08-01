Clorox And Kool-Aid Trending On Twitter After Funny Democratic Debate Zingers

The presidential hopefuls came after one another with some truly great jabs and one-liners Wednesday night.

Two name brands were trending on Twitter on Wednesday after presidential candidates mentioned them in some pithy conversation during the second Democratic debate in Detroit.

The second group of presidential hopefuls featured Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bill de Blasio, Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Michael Bennet. The candidates came after one another with some truly great jabs and one-liners.

Doubling down on his social media critiques of Biden’s criminal justice record, Booker dug into the former vice president on supporting policies on the war on drugs that he said clogged the criminal justice system and marginalized those most in need, according to The Hill.

Biden criticized Booker’s failure to keep his promises to end police stop-and-frisk practices.

Booker said Biden was confused on the matter and brought the heat, according to Yahoo News.

“There’s a saying in my community,” said Booker. “You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor”.

The comment prompted jokesters on Twitter to flood the social media platform with memes and jokes.

The quick-acting public relations team at Kool-Aid tweeted a video of the campy red mascot for the fruit punch drink with the drink’s signature saying “OH YEAH!” followed by the hashtag #WeKnowTheFlavor. The tweet has over 1,000 retweets and over 3,000 likes.

When asked what the first thing she would do if she became president Gillibrand mentioned Procter & Gamble’s Clorox.

“The first thing that I’m going to do as president is I’m going to Clorox the Oval Office,” said Gillibrand, which got a huge response from the audience.

Step one: Clorox the Oval Office.

Step two: Restore US climate leadership and act to fight climate change.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UR4wq39NJC — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 1, 2019

When Harris walked out on stage and was greeted by Biden, his microphone caught him quietly saying to her, “Go easy on me, kid.”

BIDEN to HARRIS as #DemDebate kicks off: “Go easy on me, kid.” pic.twitter.com/HADG6e5sfi — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 1, 2019

The moment came after a contentious moment at the first debate between the two, which was followed by a month of back-and-forth sparring over Biden’s past comments about segregation and school busing, according to HuffPost.

Harris’ campaign was taken aback by the comment. Her press secretary retweeted a Washington Post reporter’s tweet and commented with one word.

During his opening statement, Yang got a big reaction on Twitter after he said: “We need to do the opposite of much of what we’re doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.”

We need to do the opposite of what we're doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math. I've done the math, and that's why I want to give every American adult $1000 a month. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/ximcb1YVv4 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 1, 2019

Twitter’s Government and Elections team tweeted Wednesday night following the debate that the Kool-Aid comment was the most tweeted comment of the night. Gillibrand’s Clorox statement was the third most tweeted comment.