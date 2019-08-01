Watch The Ashes 2019 England Vs. Australia Cricket Live Stream: First Test Match, Start Time, Preview

Barely two weeks after the Cricket World Cup, England and Australia play the first Test match in the 2019 Ashes series.

Just two weeks after the conclusion of the dramatic 2019 Cricket World Cup, won in dramatic fashion by England, the oldest rivalry in cricket takes center stage when England hosts arch-rival Australia in the 71st playing of The Ashes, as The Inquisitr reported, with Day 1 of the first Test match out of five scheduled getting underway on Thursday. Australia won the trophy in 2017, sweeping visiting England at 4-0. But Australia has not won an Ashes series in England since 2001. But pressure may actually be on England as they go for a “double” of winning both the World Cup and Ashes in the same year, a quest that starts in the match that will live stream from Edgbaston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Day 1 of the 2019 England vs. Australia first Test match of the five-match Ashes series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, August 1, at the 25,000-capacity Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

In Australia, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 6 p.m. Western. The match will get started for fans in India at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the Ashes first Test cricket match between England and Australia, with a start time of 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, 3 a.m. Pacific.

“It’s huge. It’s a great opportunity,” England Captain and Number 3 batsman Joe Root said, as quoted by News18.

“Cricket in this country is probably at an all-time high, it’s got interest it probably hasn’t had for a long time and we’ve got an opportunity as a team to make this summer a very memorable one.”

But to make those memories, England’s batsmen will have to cope with a dominating Australia pace attack led in the first Test by Pat Cummins and James Pattinson, CricBuzz reports. Fellow pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle will compete for the third pace slot Australia’s bowling rotation.

Watch a preview of the England vs. Australia first 2019 Ashes Test cricket match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. Australia first Test, opening on Thursday.

Australia: 1. David Warner, 2. Cameron Bancroft, 3. Usman Khawaja, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head/Mitchell Marsh, 6. Matthew Wade, 7. Tim Paine (captain & wicketkeeper), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. James Pattinson, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Peter Siddle/Josh Hazlewood.

England: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Rory Burns, 3. Joe Root (captain), 4. Joe Denly, 5. Jos Buttler, 6. Ben Stokes, 7. Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), 8. Moeen Ali, 9. Chris Woakes, 10. Stuart Broad, 11. James Anderson.

England Captain Joe Root (l) and Australia Captain Tim Paine (r) examine the Ashes trophy. Stu Forster / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Cricket will carry the live stream of the England vs. Australia first Ashes Test cricket match.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport carries a live stream of the game. Fans in India who want to live stream the Test match should use the Sony Liv service.

To watch a live stream of the first day Test cricket action in the England vs. Australia match at Edgbaston in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of Day 1 of the 71st Ashes Test series between England and Australia.