Man Reportedly Claims To Have Seen Bigfoot Before Firing Gunshots In Kentucky National Park

A couple who were camping in Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park has reported that a man fired shots near their campsite after he claimed to have spotted Bigfoot. As WBKO-TV reports, the couple — Brad Ginn and Madelyn Durand — say that the man approached their tent and declared that they were camping in Bigfoot Country.

“He said ‘I hope you have weapons’ and then he flashed his gun at us and was like ‘I have this so if anything happens to you then just yell and I’ll come,'” Durand said.

Durand and Ginn said that they heard the gunshots shortly after. As the article notes, the use of firearms is not allowed within the national park.

As Smithsonian Magazine reports, the first sighting of Bigfoot was reported about 60 years ago when a North California newspaper reported that giant humanoid footprints had been spotted by a construction crew. The paper coined the name Bigfoot for the mythical creature.

Bu this isn’t the first extra-large hominid to be a part of American lore as Native Americans in the Pacific Northwest have long told stories about mythical giants called Sasquatches

As the article notes, the American public’s fascination with the Bigfoot myth hasn’t abated in the decades since that initial report. He pops up in movies and television shows and there have been sightings e

According to USA Today, there have been 400 reported Bigfoot sightings in Kentucky alone, based on reporting from the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization. There’s also a website dedicated to reports of the creature called KentuckyBigfoot.com.

“Interest in the existence of the creature is at an all-time high,” the paleontologist Darren Naish said to Smithsonian last year before going on to say that “there’s nothing even close to compelling as goes the evidence.”

Unfortunately for those Bigfoot believers, Smithsonian Magazine reports that those footprints found in North California sixty years ago were a prank. The prints were reportedly placed there by a man named Ray Wallace but no one knew that he did it until he died in 2002.

The authorities in Kentucky are investigating the recent incident but they seemed more interested in finding the man who fired the shots near the campsite instead of looking for Bigfoot.

“Mammoth Cave Law Enforcement Rangers responded to an incident involving an individual with a firearm at one of the park’s backcountry campsites at approximately 2 a.m on Sunday, July 28,” spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Courier-Journal, as reported by USA Today. “Park rangers made contact with all parties involved and no injuries occurred.”