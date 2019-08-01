The Woodstock 50 Festival Is Officially Canceled

After being plagued by a series of misfortunes and obstacles, the anniversary celebration will not go on as planned.

Weeks before the much-anticipated Woodstock 50 was about to begin, organizers have finally pulled the plug on the event.

The festival was scheduled to take place from August 16 to 18 to celebrate Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, according to CNN.

Vendors and stakeholders were notified in a statement of the cancelation Wednesday morning.

The statement suggested that the artists who were meant to play donate 10 percent of their paid fees to the charity HeadCount, a non-profit targeting voter registration, according to Rolling Stone.

Woodstock 50 organizers have officially canceled the planned three-day festival tentatively set for next month https://t.co/QxBgytcL7p pic.twitter.com/kXvcqGp8RY — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 31, 2019

In recent months Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, and his fellow organizers attempted to plan the free benefit concert in Watkins Glen, New York and Vernon, New York. Before canceling, organizers announced that the event would be in Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Hiccups along the way included permit denials, and the loss of a financial partner and a production company.

In April, a marketing firm that was financing the festival opted to pull out, with executives telling festival organizers that they were canceling the event.

After that, artists started dropping like flies. Last week Jay-Z, Dead & Company, and John Fogerty announced that they wouldn’t perform at the event after organizers said it was moving to Maryland from New York, according to Rolling Stone.

Miley Cyrus has pulled out of the festival on Tuesday, as well as the Raconteurs, the Lumineers, Santana, John Sebastian, and Country Joe McDonald, according to Variety.

Other artists were booked for the festival included the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, David Crosby, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, and Halsey.

Loading...

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” said Lang.

“We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity.”

Woodstock will still celebrate its anniversary. Ringo Starr, Santana, and Fogerty will perform at the festival’s original 1969 site in Bethel, New York, in a smaller tribute event at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Lang said in a statement that he is now supporting the efforts of the 50th-anniversary tribute in Bethel.

The original Woodstock, a counter-culture festival touting a message of peace, love, and music, was a groundbreaking event that featured performances from artists such as by Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joan Baez and the Who.