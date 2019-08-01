Rihanna Shows Off Bod In Purple Bra & Sends Instagram Fans Into A Meltdown

Rihanna shared a brand new Instagram photo on Wednesday that’s been liked over 4.7 million times so far. The update showed her modeling a new bra from her Fenty line. It was a light lavender color, and came in leopard print.

In the photo, Rihanna wore her hair down in luxurious curls. She gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. The photo was cropped above her waist, and showed her facing the camera with her right shoulder in front. The singer’s tattoo was also visible on her right rib cage.

Tons of fans left love for Rihanna in the comments section, including plenty of celebrities. Of the over 41,000 comments that were left on the photo, there were some that were liked over hundreds of times.

One example was a comment from Hayden Williams, a British designer. His simple and sweet comment garnered over 380 likes.

“Beautiful,” he said.

Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race commented on the bra’s color.

“Ohhhh la la lavender!” Nina exclaimed.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, also from RuPaul’s Drag Race, had another compliment to pay.

“Ohhhhhh Mary Sue I’m gonna get my lavender leopard lace so I can stunt on the girls lol,” joked Vanessa.

“Queen of Everything,” gushed another fan.

“Yes, yes & yes!” said another Instagram user.

And while Rihanna has plenty to celebrate with a new set of products for her brand, she was also recently featured on Harper’s Bazaar China’s magazine cover. She shared a series of sneak peeks from the photoshoot, including an image of her dressed in an Asian-inspired outfit.

The image, which was liked over 2.2 million times, showed Rihanna rocking a slinky, red dress. It had a v-neck, and hugged her hips. Meanwhile, there were long strips of flowy red fabric that appeared to be attached to her wrists. These blew in the wind for the shot.

She posed for the shot by folding her arms in front of her, and popped her right foot.

In addition, Rihanna wore a wig with silver fan-like adornments. She also accessorized with a chunky necklace, and sported deep red lipstick.

Rihanna’s fans sent her tons of compliments, with a lot of people paying attention to the small dog in the bottom left of the shot.

Loading...

Model Gizele Oliveira said the following.

“I can’t even with this doggie,” she noted.

“Omg the best one!!! Love the doggie you perfeccct like always,” said Laura Sanchez, a makeup artist.

“STUNNING! We need to see Ri in Asia again!” exclaimed another fan.