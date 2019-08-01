Hannah Brown’s New Instagram Photo Hints At The Possibility Of A Relationship With Tyler Cameron

'This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning,' former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown said in a lengthy Instagram caption.

The second half of The Bachelorette finale that aired on Tuesday had one of the biggest and most unexpected twists that the franchise has seen in years. When faced with the task of choosing between Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown ultimately chose Wyatt. Her breakup with Cameron was painful to watch; the surprise on his face was clear when he realized their relationship wasn’t going to continue. Wyatt then proposed with a song, and Brown, convinced that she was in love, joyfully said “yes.” But that wasn’t where the finale ended, according to People.

After accepting Wyatt’s proposal, Brown thought she was supposed to be embarking on her happily ever after. Nevertheless, she eventually received the news that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting for him back home throughout the entire show. He had also intended to go on the show solely to promote his music career. Her trust broken, Brown ended the engagement.

However, the finale episode also provided some hope for Brown’s future. She and Cameron had the chance to speak once again and even made plans to meet for drinks in the future. Things seemed to leave on a hopeful note with the possibility of Brown and Cameron ending up together after all. Brown’s recent Instagram post teased this happy ending even further.

The photo depicted Brown and Cameron riding on horseback. In the background is a large billboard that reads, “What’s Next?” In the lengthy caption, Brown talked about the ups and downs of the season, what she learned, and how much stronger she feels as an individual. While she did go through heartbreak, she wouldn’t change anything about the process if she had the chance.

“This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited,” she said of her upcoming, non-televised, date with Cameron.

She then took the time to thank Cameron for the tireless support he offered her throughout the entire journey.

“I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the most happy.”

Cameron agreed to go on a date with Brown but hasn’t publicly revealed whether or not he still has romantic feelings for her after their emotional breakup.