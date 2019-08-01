Sahara Ray Exposes Chest In Hot Girl Summer Pic

Sahara Ray shared a brand new bikini pic today, which she captioned, “hot girl summer.” Fans were clearly on board with the revealing photo, which showed the model sporting a tiny bikini top.

Ray’s swimsuit was white with a gray and neon yellow plaid design. The bikini top only covered her chest somewhat, as her underboob was left on full display. Sahara also wore matching bikini bottoms, which had a high cut with straps that rested on her waist. The swimsuit caught the eye of fitness model Jen Selter, who left a comment.

“Omg that [bikini],” said Jen, using the bikini emoji.

Meanwhile, Sahara sat on a tan outdoor couch. She arched her back and accentuated her chest while throwing her head back. The model closed her eyes for the shot and appeared to be soaking up the sun. She also wore her hair down, which cascaded down her back in loose waves.

The update has been liked over 30,000 times. Fans flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“Copy and paste for my holiday bod,” joked a fan.

“Amazing…. Very very impressive,” noted another follower.

“Tops a wee bit small,” said an Instagram user.

One fan expressed their unique impression of the model.

“She can take over the world with no problem,” they suggested.

While this post appears to be Sahara’s first photo aimed at representing the hot girl summer trend, it’s certainly not the first one that exuded amazing summer vibes.

Ray previously shared a photo from Disneyland Paris, which seemed to embrace everything summer vacation ought to be.

The photo showed Sahara in a Minnie Mouse headband, as she rocked a black dress with tiny, white polka dots. She posed in front of a picturesque backdrop, consisting of a pink mansion and a pond. Several fountains could be spotted, along with perfectly manicured landscaping.

Sahara held up her dress with her hands and wore dark lipstick.

Fans responded positively to the shot and shared their reactions in the comments section. One follower, in particular, seemed to ask every question that could have been asked about the photo.

“Well how was the Fashion show n Paris and Disney Land Paris? What is the significance of that Tattoo on your Right arm / i cud have sworn in another photo it was on ur Left arm. But u also have something on ur lower Left inner wrist? Cute Mickey Mouse outfit r is it Minnie Mouse,” they asked.

“You are my favorite,” said another fan.

“Cuteness overload,” added an Instagram user.