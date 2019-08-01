Olivia Culpo Looks Smoking Hot In White Crop Top

Brunette babe Olivia Culpo recently had her Instagram followers drooling with another selfie that showcased her beauty and incredible body.

Culpo opted to take a snap while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car. She had on a white ribbed crop top with buttons along the front that flaunted her toned abdomen and showcased just a hint of cleavage. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail that cascaded down in romantic waves, and it was evident from the angle of her arm that she captured the snap herself. Her makeup was relatively neutral, with a soft pink lip and subtle cat-eye paired with a bold brow. Culpo accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The beauty from Rhode Island had a bouquet of flowers visible towards the bottom of the shot, and eagle-eyed fans will have noticed a Louis Vuitton print item in the backseat of the car.

Her followers enjoyed the casual selfie shared from the car, and the picture received over 76,000 likes within just six hours. The caption of the post didn’t give much of an indication as to what Culpo was doing, but her fans filled the comments section with praise nonetheless and couldn’t get enough of the beauty’s gorgeous looks.

One follower seemed to think that the simple caption was a reference to her home state of Rhode Island.

“How a true Rhode Islander answers the phone – “yellop”.”

Another fan exclaimed “such a beauty!”

Yet another couldn’t get enough of Culpo’s gorgeous face and professed undying love.

Loading...

“I will never stop being in love with her,” the fan said.

Culpo’s car selfie is a definite change of pace from the shots she’s been posting over the past week or so. Culpo recently embarked on a Mexican adventure and headed to the sunny destination for a vacation.

She shared several gorgeous selfies with her fans and rocked skimpy swimwear in most of them. She also shared a few shots where she posed in clothing that flaunted her assets, such as a red mini dress that showed off both her toned, tanned legs and her cleavage, and a pair of Daisy Dukes that she wore with a revealing white crop top.

Culpo’s recent selfies haven’t been quite as exotic as her snaps from her trip abroad, but they still showcase her breathtaking beauty and highlight a different side of her personality. Just yesterday, the brunette babe shared a shot of herself outside Back40, a restaurant she co-owns in Rhode Island.