Epstein Appears In Court For The First Time Since Found Injured In Jail

The trial for the wealthy financier who is charged with federal sex crimes, could take place in 2020.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was seen for the first time after being found unconscious in his jail cell July 23 as he attended a court hearing on Wednesday morning, according to The Guardian.

The wealthy financier, accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found in his jail cell in a fetal position with marks on his neck, drawing speculation that he had tried to commit suicide.

A day before the incident, Epstein was served with papers in relation to a suit filed by a woman who has accused him of raping her when she was 15, according to court documents.

The New York County Sheriff’s Office said in an affidavit that it served Epstein in person with the papers on July 22, according to NBC News.

Though there has been some talk of an investigation, authorities have not explained whether the incident was the result of an attack or an attempt to take his own life.

Epstein’s lawyers did not discuss the incident in court and didn’t respond to any questions on the topic after the hearing, according to The Guardian.

Judge Richard Berman of Federal District Court in Manhattan, who is overseeing the sex-trafficking case against Epstein, set a tentative trial date for as mid-2020 during his court appearance.

Last week, Jeffrey Epstein was found semi-conscious in his jail cell with “marks on his neck.” We now know he had just been served with legal papers in connection with a lawsuit from a victim alleging Epstein raped her when she was 15. https://t.co/GaOqvHwFyz — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) July 30, 2019

Epstein’s attorney, Martin Weinberg, requested a little over a year to take in the mountain of documents pertaining to the case. Berman predicted that a trial could start as early as June.

According to The New York Times, there are more than 1 million discovery documents expected to surface, including materials from devices seized from Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, lawyers said.

Berman decided in favor of a protective order keeping case materials relating to “the government’s ongoing investigation of uncharged individuals” under wraps, according to The Guardian.

“I will have a much better feel for where things are long before that,” Berman said.

According to The New York Times, Epstein was wearing blue jail scrubs and kept a blank expression on his face.

The multimillionaire showed no signs of any injuries as he sat in court, according to CNN.

Loading...

The brief hearing ended without mention of the July 23 incident at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein has been held at the Lower Manhattan facility since he was arrested on his private jet after returning from Paris on July 6.

Epstein faces one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He has also been accused of operating a sex trafficking ring where he allegedly paid underage girls to massage him and engage in sex acts while naked. It’s also alleged that he paid them to find other victims at his residences in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, according to CNN.

The financier was denied bail. The judge found that Epstein’s “past sexual conduct is not likely to have abated,” and he expressed concern that if he were released, he would keep offending.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Epstein pled guilty to two state prostitution charges in 2008 and ended up serving 13 months in a local jail after reaching a deal with the Miami U.S. attorney’s office, headed at the time by Alexander Acosta. As part of the deal, he was allowed to leave six days a week, for 12 hours a day.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.