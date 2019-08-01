‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Worried That Ex Jo Rivera Will Have Her Thrown In Jail

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is worried that her recent family trip to Hawaii could end up costing her freedom.

The reality television star lamented this week that she is “going to jail” after taking her three sons on a tropical vacation with fellow Teen Mom star Leah Messner, even though son Isaac was supposed to be with Kailyn’s ex, Jo Rivera, at the time.

As Hollywood Life noted, Lowry was appearing on an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast when she revealed that she could be in legal trouble, and a separate report from The Ashley divulged that Kailyn was worried that Jo Rivera may file contempt charges against her for missing their planned handoff of Isaac. The drama apparently made its way up to MTV, with camera crews tagging along to their trip to Hawaii but only filming Leah because they didn’t want to be sucked into any legal issues between Kailyn and Jo. The report noted that the network did not want to seem as if it were condoning Kailyn breaking the terms of their custody agreement.

The missed handoff was apparently no accident. The report noted that Kailyn was aware that Isaac was supposed to be spending time with his dad, but decided it would be worth spending 24 hours in jail if she was brought up on contempt of court for failing to abide by the custody agreement.

Jo Rivera is apparently not happy about Kailyn taking their son to Hawaii, and has decided he’s done with Teen Mom 2. Since splitting up, the two have struggled at times to maintain civility as they worked on co-parenting, though had been largely on better terms lately. He had continued to appear on the MTV reality show, which highlighted their ups and downs, but now has decided he can no longer appear along with his ex.

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, its actually both of Kailyn’s exes that will not be appearing on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. Both Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin were done with the reality show, though it wasn’t exactly clear why Javi was exiting as he and Kailyn don’t seem to have any bad blood.

It was not clear if Jo Rivera planned to pursue contempt charges against Kailyn Lowry for allegedly breaking their custody agreement, and the Teen Mom 2 star has not divulged any more about her fears about being thrown in jail.