Eva Longoria Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Red Dress

Eva Longoria recently got all dolled up for an event and decided to share a selfie with her 6.9 million Instagram followers.

In the snap, Longoria was perched on the edge of an upholstered, soft gray chair. The petite actress rocked a form-fitting red dress that hugged all her curves and showcased her physique without showing too much skin. The dress had sleeves that just covered her shoulders and a subtle v-neck that elongated her body without revealing any cleavage.

Her brunette locks were styled in soft waves, and her makeup consisted of a soft nude lip paired with a slightly smoky eye that incorporated some pink shades that paired perfectly with her dress. She opted to rock stark white nails to contrast the bright hue of her outfit, and accessorized with a simple pair of earrings. In the background of the shot, a luxurious room was visible with a wide doorway, some black and white art, and a bed covered with crisp white linens.

While Longoria is gorgeous, she wanted her followers to know that the look wasn’t achieved solely by her own hand. She had a whole glam squad that helped to create her look, and she made sure to tag her makeup artist, hairstylist, clothing stylist, and the brand that made her dress, Greta Constantine.

Longoria’s fans absolutely loved the shot, which received over 10,700 likes in just half an hour.

One fan was impressed by the snaps Longoria has been sharing lately and wanted to let her know that her style was on point.

“You been serving looks!!” the fan commented.

“What a wonderful dress,” another fan added.

Quite a few of her followers also felt that her “Lady in Red” moment had some major Gabrielle Solis vibes. Solis was the sassy, passionate character that Longoria played on the hit show Desperate Housewives.

“Yasss giving us a total gabby moment,” one fan said.

Longoria recently spent a bit of time on a European vacation in Italy and Spain. She brought along her baby boy and shared several snaps of herself rocking skimpy bikinis that highlighted her incredible physique.

Now that her vacation is over, it’s back into work mode, and she has been sharing several snaps of projects she’s appearing in or is involved with in some way. She recently shared a teaser video for a new show on ABC, Grand Hotel, and also shared a few snaps from the red carpet of a new children’s movie, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Fans of the actress will want to make sure to follow Longoria on Instagram to ensure they never miss out on a sexy selfie.