Madison Beer Rocks Minuscule Daisy Dukes And Tight Corset In New Photos

Madison Beer knows how to dress to impress, and she proved that this week when she was spotted by paparazzi rocking a sizzling ensemble that was sure to turn heads.

New photos of the singer shared by the Daily Mail captured the 20-year-old out and about in West Hollywood on Wednesday, July 31. While in town, the babe indulged in a bit of retail therapy at Chrome Hearts boutique, looking nothing short of stunning in a seriously sexy outfit that showed off plenty of her bronzed skin.

The pop star sent pulses racing in a tighter-than-skin white corset top that hugged every inch of her flat torso to accentuate her slender physique. The piece hardly contained the stunner’s voluptuous assets that threatened to spill over its ruffled hem, while a trendy nameplate necklace fell down her otherwise bare decolletage to draw even more attention to her exposed cleavage.

As for her lower half, Madison wore a pair of itty-bitty denim shorts that were arguably even skimpier than her top. The distressed daisy dukes barely grazed passed her upper thighs, leaving her long, toned legs nearly completely exposed. At one point, the “Fools” singer was captured getting into her black SUV, revealing that the shorts weren’t even long enough to cover up her curvy booty — providing a scandalously cheeky display.

The bombshell added a bit of edge to her look by sporting a pair of chunky Dr. Martens combat boots, which perfectly matched with the dainty black purse she carried with her. Madison also added a pair of chic black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling. Her long, brunette tresses were worn up in a messy ponytail that cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back, while her bangs perfectly framed her face that was done up with a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Madison has been making headlines lately for more than just her eye-catching ensembles. As the Daily Mail noted, the singer is rumored to be dating Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who has also previously been linked to Kendall Jenner. A source recently told Us Weekly that the pair spent a weekend together on Long Island shortly after they were spotted on a date at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Are sparks flying between Madison Beer and Blake Griffin? ???? ???? https://t.co/5OMmum5v8Q — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 13, 2019

Loading...

Madison is also preparing to drop her highly-anticipated debut album, which will reportedly be entitled Life Support. Earlier this year, she delighted fans by releasing “Dear Society,” which is her first single of the album.