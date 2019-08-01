Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Cleavage In Bold Tiger Print Look

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated a major milestone — the gorgeous legend from the Bronx recently turned 50 years old. While she did find time to celebrate with her crew, that doesn’t mean she can take a ton of time off — she’s got a tour to continue! Lopez shared a snap from behind the scenes of her “It’s My Party” tour, and indicated in the caption that her next stop would be all the way in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In the snap she shared, Lopez rocked a super bold outfit with a print that incorporated floral elements, jungle animals like cheetahs and tigers, and greenery. The two piece blazer and pant combination was crafted from a silky fabric that glided over her curves, and wasn’t as form-fitting as her normal attire. However, she did still add a dose of sex appeal thanks to the ample cleavage on display.

Lopez had her hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail for the snap, and rocked a pair of large hoop earrings. She added a pair of statement glasses to the mix as well, which highlighted the gorgeous brown smoky eye look she had paired with a nude lip. Lopez’s lips were slightly parted in the seductive shot that had her fans drooling.

Lopez’s followers loved the shot, which received over 304,000 likes in a single hour. Many of her fans complimented her look in the outfit, and wished her a good trip. Though she’ll be in Tel Aviv performing, many fans wanted her to enjoy her time in Israel as well.

Lopez has kept her 97.4 million Instagram followers updated throughout the whole tour, sharing snaps as well as backstage videos from the experience.

And, for fans who simply aren’t satisfied with Lopez’s Instagram content alone, it’s worth noting that Lopez also recently started a YouTube channel. On her channel, she shares plenty of behind the scenes details from her life, and plenty of information about what went into creating the larger than life tour.

In addition to her tour, Lopez is also busy promoting her latest film project, Hustlers. The singer and actress shared the trailer and a few glimpses into the role on her Instagram page, although the movie doesn’t come to theatres until September. In the film, Lopez’s stunning physique is on full display, so fans will have to make sure to add the release date to their calendars. Lopez stars in the film alongside a talented cast including Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B.