Elsa Hosk Rocks Skimpy White Pearl Slip In Bathroom Photoshoot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk had her 5.5 million Instagram followers drooling with a triple update she shared earlier today.

The first of the shots was in black and white, and Hosk cropped out her gorgeous face and blonde hair to keep the focus on her physique — and create a more artistic shot. Hosk posed in a bathroom, her tall frame perched on the side of a sink. The pipe was visible under the sink, as were the tiles with thick grout. An empty towel bar hovered near Hosk’s knee, and statement tiles made a splash behind the sink. Hosk’s tanned skin popped against the pale tones in the bathroom, and her legs looked insanely long in the shot. While the setting wasn’t particularly glamorous, Hosk managed to make the shot an absolute showstopper.

Hosk opted to rock a seductive white slip that left little to the imagination. The short length revealed plenty of her toned legs, and Hosk elongated her legs even more by accessorizing with a pair of strappy sandals with a unique statement heel. Strands of pearls draped across her back and Hosk held a glass of chilled water in her hand.

In the second shot from the triple update, Hosk opted to include a full-color snap for her followers. In the picture, Hosk faced away from the camera but looked at the lens over her shoulder. The highlighter on her cheek popped, and fans were able to see that she rocked a sleek and chic low bun as well as some hoop earrings to complete the look. The neutral shades within the space matched Hosk’s white slip, and the overall vibe was super seductive.

In the third and final shot from the update, Hosk returned the palette to black and white. She perched on the edge of the sink, pulling her slip slightly up her legs to expose even more of her toned thighs. In the view from the front, the scoop neckline of the slip was visible, and fans got a more thorough look at the delicate pearl strap details. Hosk took a sip from her glass of water, cheekbones popping, and gazed at the stunning arched window.

Hosk’s fans loved the shot, which received over 81,000 likes within just seven hours, including a like from former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Hosk didn’t add much in the post’s caption, simply adding a string of bathtub emoji to explain the photoshoot.

“How does one look this good drinking water idk,” one fan commented.

“Are you even real?!!!!” another follower exclaimed.