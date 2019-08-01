How Will and Kate’s Relationship Supposedly Changed After The Rose Hanbury Rumors

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly had a difficult spring, dealing with allegations of an extramarital affair between the future king and his pretty neighbor, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. However, sources are now saying that the Cambridge clan is now doing better than ever, per Elle.

The whispers first hit the media earlier this year, when British tabloids first reported on a feud between the Duchess of Cambridge and her “rural rival,” Rose Hanbury. However, the story soon took a more sinister turn, when a reporter for The Times seemingly tweeted confirmation of an affair. A few weeks later, the story peaked with news of Prince William’s alleged affair trending on Twitter, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

“Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” said a friend.

However, the source added that despite the frustrations at the time, it made the couple do some soul searching when it came to their marriage.

“It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” the friend added.

“[They] are doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again,” echoed another source.

“It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different.”

“They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives,” the friend concluded.

Though William and Kate had dated since their days at St. Andrew’s University, their relationship has hit rocky patches in the past. The pair went through a trial separation in 2004, after William allegedly felt “claustrophobic” in the relationship (via Harper’s Bazaar). The couple also famously called it quits in 2007, before reuniting several months later.

Loading...

Since the spring, the rumors have largely died down, and the Prince and his wife have been sure to show a united front, such as at Kate Middleton’s unveiling of her outdoor exhibit at the Chelsea Garden Show. The two also weathered the experience of seeing Rose Hanbury at the State Banquet given in honor of President Donald Trump.

Yui Mok / Getty Images

More recently, the couple just returned from a luxurious holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique. The couple, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stayed at a villa that costs a reported $33,000 per week, according to The Sun.