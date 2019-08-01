‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Flaunts Long Legs In Sizzling Snap

Redheaded Riverdale starlet Madelaine Petsch is not afraid to let her fans into her world. In addition to sharing snaps and stories with her 15.9 million Instagram followers, the actress also has a YouTube channel with approximately 4.6 million subscribers where she shares snippets of her life.

Recently, Petsch tantalized her Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken in a unique location. In the picture, Petsch posed on a giant red tufted cushion that appeared to be sized more like a bed than a bench or stool. A graphic black and white rug was placed under the piece of furniture, and a huge statement chandelier hovered over her head. In the background, statement wallpaper and dark walls were visible, and the remainder of the floor was comprised of neutral tiles.

The focal point of the shot, however, was Petsch herself. The bombshell rocked a white long-sleeved dress with gold buttons down the front and shoulder pads that gave an architectural vibe to the look. The mini length of the outfit meant that her toned legs were on full display, and she angled them towards the camera to make them look impossibly long. She finished off the look with a pair of simple white pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

Petsch’s hair was down and loose in the shot, and she had her eyes closed and lips slightly pouted in a seductive pose.

Her caption, however, had fans laughing, as she cheekily referenced the comfort of the chic piece of furniture she was perched on.

Petsch’s followers absolutely loved the shot, and the simple snap received over 1.5 million likes within just five hours, including a like from morning show host Kelly Ripa.

Bella Thorne simply commented “hot” on the shot.

Another follower called Petsch “a literal goddess.”

Another fan couldn’t get over Petsch’s beauty, and commented, “imagine looking like madelaine petsch, a dream literally.”

Fans who can’t seem to get enough of Petsch on Instagram should make sure they’re following the actress on YouTube. She shares plenty of content, including an explanation of her morning routine, videos that showcase and explain her various makeup looks, and much more. She also brings in people in her life to guest star in videos, such as her co-stars or even her boyfriend.

Fans who want to know more about Petsch’s day to day life when she’s not on set or walking the red carpet will love the personal, conversational tone of her videos, and the frequency with which she updates her channel to get new content for her eager fans.