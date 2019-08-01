Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Curvy Booty On The Beach In Orange Thong One-Piece

Haley Kalil is reminiscing on her days shooting for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and invited her Instagram followers to do the same with a steamy new post that is sending pulses racing.

The sizzling throwback was shared to the bikini model’s page on Wednesday, July 31 and has gained considerable recognition from her fans since going live to the social media platform. While no geotag was included in the upload, those that have been following the Sports Illustrated stunner’s work with the publication will recall that her Rookie photo shoot was held in Kenya earlier this year in January. In the post was a short clip of the 27-year-old from her trip showing her surrounded by cameras and stretched out across the sand on her stomach as the crystal clear water flowed into the shore around her, looking nothing short of stunning as she did so.

Haley sent pulses racing in a unique one-piece bathing suit that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The bright orange, long-sleeved number clung tight to her torso as she reached out in front of her and posed for the cameras, highlighting her flat midsection and slender frame. By far, the most eye-popping element of the swimwear was its daringly cheeky design that left very little to the imagination. Its thong cut provided very little coverage to her backside, leaving her curvy booty completely exposed — and the babe’s 274,000 followers certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display.

A zoom in to the short video clip revealed that Haley accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a pair of flashy statement earrings that dangled far past her face. Her signature red locks were worn in loose, beachy waves and appeared damp — possibly from the refreshing water surrounding her. She completed the look by sporting a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

One glance at the steamy post explains exactly why it racked up nearly 5,000 views after just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram. It also earned more than 1,800 likes and dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely phenomenal,” one person wrote, while another said she was “looking amazing.”

“All the goals,” commented a third.

This was not the only time that Haley has shown off her work with Sports Illustrated on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently shared another video clip from her strut down the runway for the magazine’s 3rd annual S.I. Swim Search runway show that was held in Miami earlier this month. The post saw the beauty rocking a minuscule tiger print bikini down the runway that left nearly every inch of her impressive figure on display, driving her followers absolutely wild.