‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Gets Engaged In Cemetery, Castmates Thrilled

Stassi announced her engagement to Beau Clark.

Love is in the air! Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is officially engaged to boyfriend, Beau Clark, reports People.

The happy couple announced their engagement on Instagram. In the adorable photo, the pair, both wearing polka dots, posed with goofy faces. Stassi subtly showed off her stunning ring. In the caption, Stassi, who is a big fan of Meghan Markle, likened herself to the former Suits star. Bravo noted the reality television star was stunned by how beautiful her new rock is and compared it to a piece of jewelry a character from Downton Abbey would wear.

According to People, Stassi’s man popped the question at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Stassi was led to believe they were merely touring the infamous cemetery and was pleasantly surprised when the casting agent got down on one knee.

The unusual setting for the engagement is actually the perfect venue for the horror-loving blonde. Fans of the reality star are well aware Stassi loves the macabre. Beau has previously shown his support of his fiancee’s dark side. On their first Valentine’s Day together, he threw her a romantic, murder-themed date.

The couple’s friends were quick to share their excitement over the engagement in the comment section.

“Yes yes yes,” chimed in castmate Lala Kent.

“Wooo hoooo. Congratulations guys!!!!!! So happy for you!!!” wrote Brittany Cartwright, wife of Stassi’s ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor.

Jax, who was unfaithful to Stassi during their relationship, playfully chastised Beau for waiting as long as he did before popping the question.

“It’s about time,” he wrote, adding a shrug emoji.

Andy Cohen also shared his well-wishes for the couple.

“VERY HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. And thank Gd [sic] he had the sense to propose at a cemetery,” commented the Bravo boss.

Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules castmate, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, had an emotional response to the couple’s engagement.

“I have cried twice and haven’t even seen you yet!!!!” she revealed.

According to Us Weekly, after Stassi’s messy break-up with radio host, Patrick Meagher, Katie, along with fellow Witch of Weho Kristen Doute, introduced the Next Level Basic author to Beau.

Beau also shared a snap of the pair smooching, post-proposal, on his Instagram.

“Sloppy Kisses 4 Life!” he wrote in the caption.

The bride-to-be had previously opened up about her relationship in February to People.

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s*** boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!” she gushed.

To see how the proposal went down, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.