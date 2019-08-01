Ayesha Curry And Stephen Curry Share Heartwarming Snap Celebrating Wedding Anniversary

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are not afraid to share their love on Instagram and engage in a little social media gushing.

The duo are used to being in the public eye. Stephen Curry is under constant scrutiny as an NBA player with the Golden State Warriors, and Ayesha Curry has been talked about quite a bit over the years due to her blossoming career in the food industry.

Ayesha recently took to Instagram to share a sweet snap in honor of her eighth wedding anniversary with Stephen. As she explained in the caption, they’ve officially been together for eleven years and married for eight. Ayesha took the opportunity to gush about her husband in the caption and shared nothing but kind things about their relationship and life together.

The picture itself that Ayesha opted to share was absolutely adorable. The duo snapped a selfie together in what appeared to be a car and was completely cozied up with one another.

On the left side, Stephen gave the camera a huge smile. The basketball superstar rocked a blue and red polo for the occasion and was smiling so wide that his eyes crinkled in happiness. Ayesha looked full glam in a floral outfit and had a soft pink and peach-toned makeup look that accentuated her flawless features. Ayesha propped her chin up on one hand, and her gorgeous diamond engagement ring and wedding band were visible, along with a pair of sparkling earrings and a watch.

Ayesha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet snap celebrating the duo’s marriage milestone, and the shot received over 736,000 likes within less than a day.

Model Sabina Gadecki took to the comments section to share her own memories of the couple’s relationship.

Loading...

“Wild how fast time flies! Feels like yesterday we were in NC celebrating this special day (and of course I was crying A LOT, as per usual) love you guys! Happy Anniversary!”

News anchor Katie Couric also added to the comments section, and remarked, “you two are so cute.”

Several other fans simply opted to wish the couple a happy anniversary, including former NBA player Chris Bosh’s wife, Adrienne Bosh.

Ayesha is hard at work promoting her latest project, Family Food Fight. A few hours after posting the sweet snap highlighting her anniversary with her man, she shared a shot from an episode of the show and reminded her fans that a new episode was airing soon. She even teased her followers, adding in the caption that “it’s getting wild” on the show.