Miley Cyrus’ Sexy Schoolgirl Update Hijacked, Fans Freak Out Over One Specific Body Part

Miley Cyrus’ Instagram has been hijacked, although fans would likely argue the overtake to be of the best possible kind. It’s been a little under 24 hours since the She Is Coming singer took to the platform to post a snap of herself with singer Mason Ramsey.

The photo of Miley posing with the 12-year-old sent out country vibes from Mason’s cowboy hat and buckled belt, but the picture was also throwing out somewhat of a schoolgirl feel from Miley. The 26-year-old opted for a sleeveless white top paired with a plaid skirt in grays. Miley wasn’t posing provocatively, but her parted lips and tight little outfit were nonetheless sexy.

A caption from Miley called her buddy a “living legend.”

Although the post is geared towards Mason, it looks like Miley’s fans have been having other thoughts. Comments have been pouring in about the singer’s super-muscly biceps – indeed, the photo was flaunting the singer’s gym-honed arms to their best.

“Ur arm muscle is a living legend” was the most upvoted response, with over 294 users liking the comment.

“How ripped does your arm look lmao” reads another popular reply.

“Invented arms,” one fan wrote.

“Them muscles tho!” another chimed in, honing in on Miley’s arms.

Followers of Miley’s Instagram will know that this update came after a more interactive one with Mason. An Instagram video posted to Miley’s account yesterday showed the two singing “Old Town Road.”

While many of the most upvoted comments to Miley’s photo update appeared to center around the singer’s beefy muscles, not all responses were geared towards pointing them out. Fans voiced their praise after seeing Miley and Mason together. The update also proved immensely popular, racking up over 750,000 likes. Celebrity likes also came in from Ariana Grande, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Miley may share her life in limited form via social media, but she will open up in more in-depth ways. Earlier this month, Elle profiled the singer. Miley spoke of her Hannah Montana past, recent Black Mirror appearance, plus losing her home in the Woolsey fires. She also spoke candidly regarding her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and her sexuality overall. The blonde’s words likely gave fans a lot to talk about.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.