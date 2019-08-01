Chanel West Coast Flaunts Booty On Sizzling Mexican Vacation

Rapper and comedy queen on the MTV show Ridiculousness Chanel West Coast has been heating up Mexico with her sizzling snaps. The pint-sized powerhouse is on vacation at the moment, and she has been flaunting her physique in a wide variety of sexy swimsuits.

Today, she shared two updates — one in which she posed with a friend on a day bed, and another in which she flaunted her ample assets on a staircase solo.

In the solo shot, Chanel managed to find a staircase with a wrought iron railing that overlooked a pool and beach area. In the background, a pool was visible, as well as a variety of luxurious day beds and platforms on the sand where vacationers could lounge in style. The sand on the beach looked clean and white, and the ocean in the distance was lapping at the shore.

The focus in the shot, however, was on Chanel’s insane physique. The rapper rocked a floral bikini that left little to the imagination. She was clearly feeling herself and posed with her booty to the camera and one leg up on a higher step. A pair of platform sandals gave her an extra few inches of height and helped to pop her booty so it looked even curvier. The bright print on the bikini was a flawless summer look, and Chanel had the confidence to rock it.

She accessorized with some statement earrings and a pair of sunglasses, and had one hand tangled up in her brunette locks while she flirted with the camera. The other hand was braced on her toned, tanned thigh.

In the caption, Chanel tagged the OMNIA Los Cabos, the hotel where she was at for the shot. Based on the snaps she’s been sharing, Chanel appears to be having a total blast. She’s posed everywhere from day beds on the beach to a luxurious walkway over water leading up to a spa. She has a variety of bikinis to keep things interesting, and so far hasn’t repeated a look as she teases her followers with the sexy snaps.

Chanel’s fans loved the shot, and the seductive snap received over 30,000 likes in just one hour.

“Such sweet curves,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another fan said.

And, yet another fan decided to shoot his shot and get his flirt on with the spicy rapper.

“We would be dope together js. and im a chef so we’d eat like champs.”

Many other followers commented on her ample curves and couldn’t get over the sexy shot.