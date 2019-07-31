Kara Del Toro Nearly Bursts Out Of Orange Swimsuit With Cocktail In Hand

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with sizzling shots of herself in various skimpy outfits, and today is no different.

Del Toro shared a snap in which she posed by a railing overlooking a scenic body of clear blue water and breathtaking cliffs. The model rocked an orange one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The suit had an extremely high, narrow cut on the bottom portion that left her hips entirely exposed, and made the suit seem just moments away from a NSFW slip. The top dipped low in the front, exposing plenty of cleavage and also tied across the chest to reveal a significant amount of underboob. The thin spaghetti straps barely seemed to hold the top portion of the suit up.

The one-piece also had some unique details, including two straps that wrapped around the middle, accentuating Del Toro’s slim waist. The suit may not have been a bikini, but with the neckline, high-cut hips and giant keyhole detail in the middle that exposed her toned stomach, it was skimpy enough to get her fans drooling.

In the shot, Del Toro’s hair was down in loose, wild waves, and she had a frosty looking cocktail in her hand as she relaxed in paradise and enjoyed the sunshine.

The shot received over 9,000 likes in just one hour as Del Toro’s fans spotted the shot and sang her praises in the comments section.

Del Toro tagged the brand BooHoo in the caption, which suggests that the unique suit she rocked in the snap was from the online retailer.

Her fans could barely contain themselves in the comments section, and many left flirty remarks for the model.

“Want my number?” one follower asked point blank.

Loading...

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another commented.

Another fan remarked that Del Toro herself was “a dose of sunshine.”

Del Toro has been steadily sharing snaps of herself as she enjoys a little time resting and relaxing in sunny Mexico. The model jetted to the country after spending some time at Miami Swim Week in Miami, Florida. Now, she seems content to simply lounge in her skimpy bikinis all day, showcasing her incredible physique for her followers to drool over.

She’s also opted to share quite a few selfies where she rocks sultry dresses that leave very little to the imagination, and even a few topless shots that truly had her fans’ jaws dropping to the floor. Her followers will have to stay tuned to see how much longer she’s in Mexico, and how many more bikini shots she’ll share.