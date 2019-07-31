Swedish Hottie Josefine Forsberg Shows Off Insane Model Physique In Lacy Lingerie

Swedish model Josefine Forsberg, popular among her 1 million Instagram fans for regularly posting risque photos, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new lingerie snap.

In the picture, the 25-year-old stunner can be seen wearing a very sexy, lacy, lilac lingerie set. The provocative ensemble not only allowed the model to showcase her cleavage to her fans, but it also showed off her long, sexy legs and well-developed abs.

Leaving her hair down and opting for a full face of makeup, the model stood against a backdrop of glass windows, folded her arms on top of her head, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the beautiful lingerie was from her very own company, Tigelle Intimates & Swimwear.

Within four hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 100 comments, with fans and followers flocking to the post to drool over Josefine’s hotness. Apart from her followers, some of her fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture to show support, including Arianny Celeste and Isabella Jedler, among others.

Before posting this particular lingerie snap, Josefine shared an up-close image of herself with her fans, where she could be seen wearing a white skirt that she paired with a matching crop top. The model let her hair down, wore minimal makeup, turned sideways, and seductively looked into the camera to strike a pose.

Even though there was no show of skin, the picture has successfully garnered about 11,000 likes and 100 comments. This shows that Josefine doesn’t necessarily need to pose in lingerie and bikinis to gain the love and attention of her fans. Fellow models Avital Cohen, Emma Hernan, and Sendi Skopljak also liked the picture.

“There are no words to describe your beauty,” one of her fans wrote. “You’re so beautiful, gorgeous and lovely,” another one opined. A third commented on her eyes while also taking the time to compliment Josefine on her looks.

“Whoa! You sure do have stunning eyes. You are truly gorgeous!”

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Josefine was born in Sweden, but she also worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she has posted paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing platform.