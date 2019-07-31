Heidi Klum Inches Toward Second Wedding To Tom Kaulitz While Ex-Husband Seal Stays Out Of The Discussion

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are still enjoying Capri but they apparently haven’t yet tied the knot for the second time.

That’s apparently on the agenda, though, as the two lovers enjoy themselves on the Italian island, according to The Inquisitr, who noted that the pair were practicing their dancing skills on July 30.

Today’s posts showed the pair delighted to be picking lemons from a tree full of them on Instagram.

Tom picked Heidi up by the waist so she could reach a very big version of the sour fruit in an upload for which one fan called the two Tarzan and Jane.

Another social media entry on July 31 pictured Heidi wearing a smart white dress while Tom donned a loose white shirt and casual beige pants. Heidi thanked Tom’s twin Bill for taking the picture.

The couple have been in Capri for about a week, doing a lot of fun things in preparation for their recurring nuptials that are reportedly to take place on a friend’s yacht. The newlyweds and their guests will get to enjoy the Bay of Naples in the picturesque place where the pair vacationed last year.

The couple chose a destination wedding for their second marriage.

“The exact date for their renewal vows has not yet been verified but Heidi spoke about when the union will take place,” according to People magazine as reported by The Inquisitr.

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized”

The 46-year-old supermodel-mogul initially married 29-year-old rocker Tom Kaulitz in a secret ceremony in California on February 22, the same day the couple started dating a year prior.

Heidi and Tom kept their nuptials on the down low until earlier this month when pundits announced that the two German celebrities had tied the knot months ago in a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Meanwhile, Heidi second husband, singer Seal, claimed he was not aware that his ex-wife and the mother to their three biological children had remarried, according to The Daily Mail via Music News.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On July 30, when Seal was caught by a reporter while at Los Angeles International Airport and asked if he wanted to wish his former wife and her new husband well, he acted surprised.

“That’s news to me!” stated the “Kiss from a Rose” hitmaker.

After that, Heidi’s former husband said, “Let’s talk about something more interesting.”

Seal wanted to continue the interview by conversing about sports or photography instead of his ex-wife’s marital status.

And so, as Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz get ready to marry for a second time, Seal does not have time for such events unrelated to his current interests. To each his or her own.