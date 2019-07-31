Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Has A New Hope In His Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 1 brings a big celebration for Tessa and Mariah while Abby breaks Nate’s heart. Plus, Nick gets back to his original plan when he teams up with Devon.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) have cause to celebrate, according to SheKnows Soaps. It looks like the video that Devon (Bryton James) did not like has become a smashing success to the tune of 1 million likes on social media. This success is a big deal, indeed, and Mariah orders champagne to toast her girlfriend’s success.

Now, it is time for Tessa to capitalize off the recognition her viral video will give her, and Mariah has just the thing. Several artists want to collaborate with Tessa, and it sounds like everything is coming up roses for this one-time Genoa City villain.

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) keeps Nate (Sean Dominic) on his toes. They had a fabulous evening together, and Nate wants to plan a trip somewhere soon before summer wraps up. A romantic trip together is a big no for Abby. She’s still hyper-focused on Society, and Abby has no plans to travel and leave her baby anytime soon, especially with her new branch opening at The Grand Phoenix Hotel soon. Abby cuts Nate deeply when she reveals how she feels about their relationship. For her, it’s just two people having fun. For Nate, it’s obviously more. It’s never easy when one person wants more than the other person in a relationship, and Nate might move on from Abby if he cannot convince her they have something more than a fun time with each other.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Devon team up. Remember that affordable housing project that Nick and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worked on last year with Arturo (Jason Canela)? Well, Nick got derailed by fighting Victor (Eric Braeden) and starting Dark Horse, but it looks like his brother, Adam (Mark Grossman) did him a favor by buying Dark Horse out from under him. Nick told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he doesn’t want the company back, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap.

Instead of Dark Horse, Nick now has a New Hope (Star Wars anyone? No?). Devon loves the idea of reviving the affordable housing project in Genoa City, and he also thinks Neil (Kristoff St. John) would’ve loved it too. Nick hopes to put Neil’s name on the development, and Devon believes that’s a fabulous idea.