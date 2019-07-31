Shantal Monique Shows Off Her Incredible Assets As She Dons A Stunning Black Bikini

When it comes to stripping down to her panties or going au naturel, former Playboy model Shantal Monique is a pro. A quick glance at her Instagram page shows multiple skin-baring snap that are bound to leave her admirers salivating over her hotness. Even though she posts her sultry snaps on social media with frequency, her fans never seem to get enough of it.

Taking to her page on Wednesday, July 31, the model posted a new bikini picture where she was featured sitting on some rocky stairs, wearing a gorgeous black bikini that perfectly hugged her enviable curves.

To her fans’ delight, the low-cut bikini top allowed Shantal to flaunt her deep cleavage as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts, while her minuscule thong put her well-toned abs, taut stomach and enviable thighs on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for minimal makeup and let her blonde tresses down to keep it sexy and simple.

In the caption, the model asked her followers about the things that motivate them to work out. The picture was captured under the sponsorship of Hilo Gummies.

Within five hours of posting, the picture accrued more than 9,000 likes and about 300 comments where fans not only praised the model for her hot figure but also shared the secrets that motivate them to work out.

“I imagine myself working out with you! That’s great motivation!” one of admirers claimed. In response, Shantal posted a wink emoji. “Your pics motivate me to workout,” another one remarked.

While a third fan said that Shantal has the most incredible body on Instagram and it’s commendable how she puts so much effort to maintain it.

Before posting the black bikini snap, Shantal treated her fans to a set of sultry snaps from her latest photo shoot for Ignite International, where she was endorsing the company’s CBD oil.

In the picture, the model could be seen wearing a barely-there white bikini top that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts, while she opted for a pair of hot pants to pull off a very sexy look. The model wore a full face of makeup and let her hair down to pose for the picture.

While most fans focused on Shantal’s hot body, many also called her out for being a CBD spokesperson. Shantal, however, didn’t pay any heed to negative comments and, like always, maintained her cool.

According to Famous Birthdays, the model was the former South African Playmate of the Year and was also featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice. The Seattle native studied Bio-Chemistry at Arizona State University after getting her Associates of Science degree, but retained her love for modeling and pursued the avocation as a full-time career.