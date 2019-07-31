‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Flaunts Her Never-Ending Cleavage In Skimpy Lingerie

American model and fitness guru Bri Teresi, also famous for being a Snapchat star, is a master in the art of teasing her fans on Instagram. She makes sure to post different skin-baring and thought-provoking pictures every week, all of which end up gaining significant traction.

On Wednesday, the model took to her page and dropped yet another racy picture, where she could be seen wearing a set of lingerie — one that perfectly accentuated her curves and made her look nothing short of stunning.

The low-cut bra allowed the model to flaunt her never-ending cleavage as she held the straps, while the fishnet detailing of her panties provided her with a very seductive look.

The model let her blonde tresses down and opted for minimal makeup so as not to draw any attention away from the risque ensemble. The stunner left her lips slightly parted and gazed right into the camera with her beautiful blue eyes — a move that stopped both followers and passersby in their tracks.

The 24-year-old stunner held a big rose in her hands, and per the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, the model also informed her followers that she was photographed by Apex Creatives — a Scotland-based photography service.

Within three hours of going live, the snap amassed about 8,000 likes and about 200 comments — fans praised the model for her hotness in explicit terms.

“Oh my god, you look gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote. “You are sexy af, Bri,” another one remarked. While a third fan, who also send plenty of virtual kisses for the model all the way from Poland, penned the following comment.

“Wow!! [You are] truly phenomenal, woman!”

Some fans used emoji to express their feelings for Bri, while others used words and phrases like “true angel”, “goddess”, “the hottest babe on Instagram” and “simply gorgeous”.

Before posting the lingerie photo, Bri treated her fans to a very sexy picture that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. She opted for the tiniest bikini ever and sat on the wall of a terrace to show off her enviable assets to the world. The picture sent temperatures soaring, resulting in more than 16,000 likes and over 240 comments.

According to an an article by Maxim, Bri was born in Silicon Valley and entered the fashion industry in 2015. During the interview, the model revealed that she is very entrepreneurial and very dedicated to achieving her goals.