‘Westworld’ Season 3: Rodrigo Santoro Tells Fans that They Will Learn More Than Ever Before

Rodrigo Santoro plays the host called Hector in HBO's 'Westworld.'

Rodrigo Santoro, who plays the host called Hector in HBO’s Westworld, recently spoke out about the upcoming season. During the Television Critics Association press tour, Santoro revealed that fans can look forward to finding out more than they have in previous seasons of the hit sci-fi series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of Westworld concluded with the apparent deaths of many of the robotic hosts as well as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) managing to escape the theme park via the body of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). Already, new trailers for Season 3 have been released showing Dolores exploring the real world outside of Westworld.

One of the host casualties was Hector. However, eagle-eyed viewers would have caught a glimpse of this character in the new trailer released during the recent San Diego Comic-Con. It should come as no surprise that Hector has returned, after all, a host can always be recreated.

As for what will happen to his character, Rodrigo Santoro has spoken out about what fans can expect. However, being Westworld, the actor gave very little away regarding what will happen to his character. He did suggest that to E! Online that Hector will return in Season 3 after talking about currently being in the middle of production on the series.

HBO

As for what viewers can expect heading forward into Season 3 of Westworld, Santoro suggested that fans might actually find out more than they had in previous seasons.

“You will figure it [out]!” Santoro told E! Online on Friday.

“You will! That’s the thing about this, you will get probably more than you got before.”

As yet, Santoro has not revealed the extent of this new knowledge so viewers will have to wait until Season 3 of Westworld airs in order to find out more.

Santoro is currently working on two television series at the moment. Not only is he Hector in Westworld, but he plays the role of Joel in Hulu’s Reprisal. It is a challenge he has found rewarding, though.

“I’m learning [how to balance both roles] as we go,” Santoro said.

Loading...

“The good thing is they are very different. Hector [in Westworld] and Joel [in Reprisal] are very different. The only thing they might share is they both can figure out a situation when they need to. But they’re just very different. Hector’s not even human!”

You can view the new trailer for Season 3 of Westworld below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2020.