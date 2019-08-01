German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Flaunts Major Sideboob In Sexy White Swimsuit

Pia Muehlenbeck’s latest Instagram post has her fans drooling.

The model and YouTuber is wildly popular on social media, boasting an impressive following of over 2 million on Instagram alone. On her feed, Muehlenbeck loves to show off her incredible figure in a number of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to lingerie to crop tops and everything else in-between. In the most recent photo that was shared to her feed, Pia stuns while posing in the ocean.

In the gorgeous shot, the model has a beautiful blue body of water just at her back. Muehlenbeck poses in profile for the shot, looking over her shoulder and flashing a seductive smile. She wears her short, dark tresses down and wet and also appears to be donning a little bit of makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. And while her face undoubtedly looks stunning, it’s her killer figure that really has fans talking.

While clad in a tiny white swimsuit that barely covers her NSFW shot, the beauty offers fans a sexy glimpse of sideboob. She accessorizes the look with a single silver bracelet on her arm and ever since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Pia a ton of attention with over 72,000 likes in addition to 2,800 comments. While some followers commented on the post to let Pia know she looks amazing, countless others answered the question that she posed in the caption.

“You should pick us because we both love you guys so much!! We are both in the process of finishing up school and paying off all our debt and it would be an awesome experience and way to celebrate. We would be so thankful,” one follower wrote.

“Looking beautiful…,” another Instagram user chimed in with a series of emoji.

“You should pick us because we haven’t been able to go on our honeymoon yet and would love to meet you two,” another chimed in.

As fans know, Pia is no stranger when it comes to showing off her incredible body in swimwear. As The Inquisitr shared last month, the German-born model posted an NSFW video on her IGTV. In the clip, Pia stands in her bathroom and gives fans a demo of how she applies tanning lotion to her body on a weekly basis. The clip is set to music, starting out with the model standing in her bathroom and lathering herself up with the tanning lotion. Pia leaves little to the imagination in a skimpy black bikini that features stringed sides and a strapless top. The 27-year-old’s body is on full display, with her toned abs and legs at the center of the video.

