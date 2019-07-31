Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Tight White Corset While Rocking Tiny Daisy Dukes In New Photo

Larsa Pippen is putting on another eye-popping display on Instagram, and her fans are taking notice.

On Wednesday, July 31, the Real Housewives alum dazzled her 1.8 million followers on the social media platform with a new photo that is proving to be hard to ignore. The camera caught Larsa staring it down with a sultry look as she stood outside a large building, a luscious scene of greenery, and a tall statue providing a picturesque background behind her.

In what seems to be a trend among her social media posts, the 45-year-old rocked a seriously skimpy ensemble that showed off an ample amount of skin, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the display. The babe sent pulses racing in a tight white corset top from the brand Oh Polly that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out from every angle. The satin strapless number clung tight to her torso, accentuating her enviably flat midsection, while also showing off an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its daringly low neckline.

The lower half of the star’s ensemble was hardly modest either. The stunner flaunted her hourglass silhouette in a pair of dangerously short daisy dukes that hugged her curves and did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The distressed, dark wash denim barely grazed passed her upper thighs to show off a glimpse of her toned, bronzed legs, and sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist.

Larsa completed her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her honey blonde hair down and was captured twisting a few locks in her perfectly manicured hands. The reality star also sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a pink lip, light smokey eye, and dusting of highlighter that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Kardashian-Jenner BFF began showering her latest social media post with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy upload has already racked up more than 6,500 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Larsa’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “gorgeous queen.”

“Wow! You are so gorgeous! Absolutely stunning!” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that the beauty has shown off her incredible physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another shot to Instagram that caught her lounging poolside in the tiniest black-and-white bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her followers absolutely wild.