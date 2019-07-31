American Model Emma Hernan Flaunts Insane Booty In Her Latest Instagram Share

All Instagrammers know that when it comes to booty pictures, the website gets inundated with thousands of them every day. However, not all the models manage to gain followers with skin-baring pictures alone and only a handful become successful.

American stunner Emma Hernan is one such model who doesn’t only have an incredible figure and beautiful facial features but she also has a stunning sense of style and modeling talent. Owing to her qualities, she was even featured by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in its “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.

Following her pic-sharing routine, the model took to her Instagram page and posted a new candid picture which immediately turned up the heat.

In the snap, the 28-year-old model could be seen lying on her belly over a sofa, casually dressed in a gray tank top that she paired with black panties and white socks. She let her blond tresses down to cascade over her shoulders, accessorized with hoop earrings and wore a full face of makeup.

The model flashed her smile, closed her eyes, lifted her legs up and folded them to pose for the picture. In the process, Emma put her pert derriere on full display — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans fell in love with the pic.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Emma’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation. Some of them included Arianny Celeste, Annelise Jr., and Zita Vass.

Before sharing the said picture, Emma posted a risque snap which immediately sent temperatures soaring because of the sheer display of skin.

The model could be seen wearing a pair of denim shorts that she teamed with long black boots and a skimpy animal-print bra with a cut-out front design. To spice things up, she slightly lifted the hemline of her bra to expose major underboob.

In the caption, the model joked about her barely-there ensemble and wrote that her mom keeps telling her not to buy clothing items from the juniors’ section.

“Keep shopping there baby,” one of her fans wrote. “Tell your mom you have a flawless body,” another one remarked. While a third fan said that Emma is beautiful, adding that the picture represents an “underboob heaven.”

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the Boston native was named Miss COED in 2015 — an American nationwide search to find the smartest, outgoing, all-around and the most awesome college girl. The contest is hosted by the entertainment, sports and college website, COED.