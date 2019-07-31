The New Trailer For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Reveals The Horrors At Camp Redwood

As a group sets out for Camp Redwood, a masked man with a huge knife hitches a ride.

A new trailer has dropped for the ninth season of FX’s American Horror Story. This season is titled AHS 1984, and the clip invites viewers to check out Camp Redwood.

So far, very little has been revealed regarding the upcoming season. Viewers know that it will have a 1980s flavor along with a slasher movie vibe, so the new clip is welcome information.

The video opens with a couple of carloads of people on their way to Camp Redwood. However, the reverse side of the sign gives an ominous warning: “Beware.” The group doesn’t seem to notice the warning that is written in red. They also don’t notice the masked man traveling along under their car with a really big knife. This man also appears at the end of the clip as he attacks a woman sunbathing in a canoe.

Previously, this masked slasher had appeared in an earlier teaser for AHS 1984. In that clip, a woman is being chased through the woods before taking shelter in a cabin. Unfortunately for the woman, though, the slasher’s knife easily penetrated the door.

According to E! Online, American Horror Story‘s executive producer Tim Minear has referred to AHS 1984 as “really scary but a lot of fun,” a vibe which is shown off in the latest trailer.

“If you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat,” Minear also told The Wrap.

While American Horror Story has a few famous cast members, in Season 9 of the series, some regulars will be missing — most notably Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

As E! Online points out, there is conflicting information regarding Sarah Paulson’s appearance in the latest AHS installment. While some outlets have stated that Paulson will not be present at all in AHS 1984, others report that she will appear in a token role. Regardless, it seems that Paulson will not be appearing in this season of American Horror Story in a large capacity.

As for who is joining the upcoming season? As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and Leslie Grossman will all be returning to Season 9. In addition, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa will also join the cast.

You can view the new clip for Season 9 of American Horror Story below.

The new batch of episodes will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. AHS has also been renewed for a tenth season.