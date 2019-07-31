Lil’ Kim Fans Want Her To Present The Fashion Vanguard Award To Marc Jacobs

Yesterday, it was announced that fashion designer Marc Jacobs will be the first person to ever win the Fashion Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

Since the news broke, fans of the rap icon Lil’ Kim have been replying to tweets about the news, suggesting that she should present the award to him on the night in question. Jacobs and Kim have been best friends for a long time and consistently stay loyal to each other. Last year, she was seen with Cardi B at his fashion show, which he wrote about on Twitter.

Her fans have been passionately spreading the word on social media that the best person to honor him would be the “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker.

“Lil Kim better present it,” one user tweeted.

“Well. Lil’ Kim better be involved @marcjacobs. And she better be getting the CFDA Fashion Icon Award for 2020,” another fan stated in a tweet.

“PRESENTED BY LIL KIM PLEASE!!!!!! @marcjacobs,” another shared on Twitter.

Usually, the vanguard award is given to a musician, but it seems MTV is going in a new direction this year. However, it has yet to be announced if their usual award will or will not be handed out on the night. Previous winners of their MTV VMA Vanguard Award include the likes of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Kanye West, and Beyonce. The latest recipient was Jennifer Lopez.

From one rap legend to another, fans of Missy Elliott have been petitioning for her win the next VMA Vanguard Award for her next-level videos, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’m gonna say this. MISSY MISDEMEANOR ELLIOTT HAS SERVED US LOOKS FOR DAYS. CHOREO. HOT BOYZ. TRASH BAG REALNESS. FISHEYE LENS. SHE GAVE US ISSYURMININIPAFLAYAKAMA. SHE’S HELPED US LOSE CONTROL. @MTV STOP PLAYING AND GIVE THIS ICON THE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT THIS YEAR’S #VMAs.”

Lil’ Kim’s debut album, Hard Core was released back in 1996, and it remains a classic to this day. Vinyl Me Please shared that it will be getting re-issued later this year on a limited edition pink vinyl. The album peaked at No. 11 in the U.S. and No. 9 in Canada. Since then, she has released three more studio albums which have all entered the top 10 on the U.S Billboard 200 album chart — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth.

Her upcoming album, 9, is scheduled to be released later this year via her own label, Queen Bee. Previously, The Inquisitr revealed that the album was due out in May, however, that didn’t come to fruition. A new release date has yet to be announced.