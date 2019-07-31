Chanel West Coast Pops Booty In Skimpy Swimsuit While Posing In Bed With Bikini-Clad Friend

Chanel West Coast is taking Mexico by storm!

Over the past few days, the model has been sharing a number of bikini-clad photos to her Instagram feed and each and every one of them is earning her rave reviews from her 3 million-plus followers. While the reality star has been posing mainly for solo shots, she delighted fans earlier today by posing in a NSFW snapshot alongside one of her pals. In the image, the two appear to be enjoying their time in the sun, striking a pose on a bed that’s hanging from the ceiling.

Chanel appears to the right in the image, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved. She poses in profile for the shot, looking over her shoulder and pursing her lips for the camera. The majority of her face is covered by a pair of blue reflective sunglasses but she appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op. The stunner pops her booty out in the sultry shot, showing off her amazing figure while clad in a yellow, floral bikini. West Coast completes her look with a pair of wedges.

The singer’s friend looks just as sexy as her counterpart, facing the camera and displaying her figure in a pink floral print string bikini that showcases her taut tummy and trim legs. She wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and straight and accessorizes the look with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses. In just a short time of the photo being live on her account, it’s earned Chanel plenty of attention with over 52,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to gush over Chanel’s amazing body while countless others let her know that they’re huge fans. A few other followers simply commented on the photo with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“I never wanted to be a towel so bad in my life!,” one follower commented.

“Chanel seriously the last 20 or so photos are the best ever…love love them…you really look amazing in all of them…,” another follower commented.

“My god Chanel! So dang cute! Love that hair color,” one more gushed with a series of flame emoji.

In a recent interview with The Fresh Committee, West Coast chatted about a number of topics including her music career as well as her new hit song, “The Middle.” The brunette bombshell says that the song was able to let people in and see a more vulnerable side of her.

“I wanted to make a song that expressed my true inner feelings at the time. I’m very private and good at masking my sadness with a laugh. Wanted people to see that even people with money and nice things aren’t always happy.”

Fans who want to stay up-to-date on all things Chanel can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.