‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Script Reveal Reignites Criticism Of The Show

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Game Of Thrones.

The script for the final episode of Game Of Thrones has been released in its entirety and it’s stirring up renewed criticism of the award-winning show. Since it was submitted for the Emmy for Outstanding Writing, the script for the episode was uploaded to the award show’s official website where anyone can read it.

Since the upload, fans have noticed lines, screen direction, and backstory that did not translate well from the page to the screen. For example, in the scene where Daenerys’ last dragon Drogon incinerates the Iron Throne, many assumed that he’d done it intentionally. The actual script reveals otherwise.

“We look over Jon’s shoulder as the fire sweeps toward the throne– not the target of Drogon’s wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration,” the text reads.

On Twitter, media critic Lindsay Ellis described it as a “dumb scene” that “gets dumber” now that you can read what the screenwriters had in mind.

A lot of the criticism of the final season centered around the character arc of the lead female character, the aforementioned Daenerys Targaryen. Although she was written as a liberator in the early seasons, she commits genocide during the penultimate episode via dragon fire. In the final episode, her lover, Jon Snow, kills her after she declares a desire to “free” the rest of Westeros.

Many fans and critics alike described the change to the character’s arc as jarring and one that would have needed more time to be fleshed out.

In the script, the screenwriters and directors of the episode use various historical and pop culture references to describe her. At one point, they insert the words “Her Satanic Majesty’s Request” into a passage about her which is the name of a Rolling Stones album. They also indicate that her death scene should resemble the Pieta, a Renaissance sculpture by Michaelangelo depicting the Virgin Mary cradling the dead body of Jesus Christ.

Fans also pointed out the misogyny of having Daenerys’ male advisors saying that they need to “control” her.

Loading...

“You don’t even understand how much I hate the idea of Dany’s male advisors controlling her “impulses,” wrote a Twitter user with the handle “@starksdany.” “It just stinks so much”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, besides the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing, Game Of Thrones has received over 30 nominations in both acting and technical production categories.