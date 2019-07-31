Julia Roberts Knocks The Paparazzi Dead With Iced Starbucks & Zero Makeup

Julia Roberts may be 51-years-old, but she’s still got it. The Pretty Woman actress has been photographed with zero makeup on a Starbucks run in Malibu, California and suffice to say that Julia was knocking the paparazzi dead.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the actress grabbing an iced beverage and snack from the coffee chain. Julia didn’t seem out to wow the cameras, but it looks like this Hollywood heavyweight has done just that. Julia appeared casually outfitted – her all-green outfit was summery, trendy, and flattering her enviable frame. The blonde had opted for army-style pants in olive greens and a semi tucked-in t-shirt in a lighter shade of green. Julia accessorized her ensemble with bold yellow Birkenstock sandals and simple shades. The Oscar winner was also photographed carrying a wicker basket over her left arm – her right hand held her Starbucks drink.

Julia further appeared makeup-free. The actress’ clear complexion was glowing and she even sent the camera a bit of a pout in one photo. Looking fuss-free and happy seemed to come naturally to Julia today, although fans would likely argue that this low-frills star always did have a knack for looking great. Clearly, the paparazzi are still interested in this beauty.

Although Julia’s acting credits have taken her into modern-day popular culture via the Ocean’s franchise, this actress does remain best-known for her iconic roles in movies such as Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich. Julia recently spoke to Marie Claire about the 1990 Pretty Woman film that largely launched her A-Lister career.

It looked like Julia didn’t think that the movie would work these days.

“I don’t really think you could make that movie now, right? So many things you could poke a hole in,” she said.

“I don’t think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it,” the star added.

As Good Housekeeping reports, Julia has also spoken out about coming to terms with her age. This starlet may still be in demand, but she does fall under the over-50 umbrella.

“Trying to have some peace with the aging process. Just realizing that it’s going to happen whether I like it or not,” Julia said.

Despite not quite being the headline-maker she used to be, Julia remains connected to the modern-day Hollywood world. The star is active on Instagram and has 6.5 million followers. Julia’s account is followed by celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Lindsay Lohan, Ariana Grande, plus Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.

