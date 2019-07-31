Jeffrey Epstein Is An ‘Intellectual Impostor,’ Says Science Author Steven Pinker

A Wednesday report from The New York Times shines more light on the illusion-filled life of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Per The Inquisitr, Epstein reportedly spoke to scientists and other associates about his desire to impregnate women at his New Mexico Ranch with the end goal of seeding the human race with his DNA — a part of his interest in transhumanism, which is the idea that humans can be transformed and improved upon using science and technology.

The piece also shines a light on how Epstein used his money to inject himself into the world of science, where he was able to indulge in his strange scientific musings and interests. But famous science author Steven Pinker appears to have seen through Epstein’s half-baked theories, calling him an “intellectual impostor.”

“He would abruptly change the subject, A.D.D.-style, dismiss an observation with an adolescent wisecrack.”

According to Pinker, Epstein once argued at a Harvard session that reducing starvation and investing in health care to the poor was misguided because it would increase the risk of overpopulation. Pinker said he rebutted the argument with research suggesting that high rates of infant mortality pushed people to have more children — a rebuttal that reportedly annoyed Epstein. After this interaction, Pinker says a Harvard colleague told him he was “voted off the island” and could no longer attend Epstein’s gatherings, which The New York Times reports Epstein hosted at his Manhattan mansion and at Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics.

Our reporters, @jamesstewartnyt, @MattGoldstein26, @jbsgreenberg spoke with more than a dozen people about Jeffrey Epstein’s efforts to insinuate his way into an elite scientific community. Read their investigation here. https://t.co/Em7fjJPSuP — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2019

“Everyone speculated about whether these scientists were more interested in his views or more interested in his money,” said Alan M. Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of law at Harvard who helped secure Epstein’s cushy 18-month sentence for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution back in 2008 — and held strange beliefs of his own, per The Inquisitr.

But Pinker claims never to have taken support from Epstein.

“Needless to say, I find Epstein’s behavior reprehensible,” he said.

According to Caltech theoretical physicist Kip Thorne, a recent recipient of a Nobel Prize, he did not receive funding from Epstein despite attending the disgraced financier’s 2006 conference under the belief that it was co-sponsored by a reputable research center.

“I have had no contact with, relationship with, affiliation with or funding from Epstein,” he said. “I unequivocally condemn his abhorrent actions involving minors.”

And although Epstein claimed to have sponsored the M.I.T. mathematician and geneticist Eric S. Lander, a spokesperson for Lander denied the claim.