Kelly Ripa’s ‘Breathtaking’ Pic Has Instagram Begging For More

Kelly Ripa has moved her Instagram followers. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host took to the platform earlier today with a post that quickly raked in the comments. While the snap didn’t show the 48-year-old’s face, it did send fans a reminder of her interests and just how passionate she can be.

Kelly’s photo today showed her hand holding a copy of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women book. The work’s white cover and black lettering were taking center stage, although Kelly also made sure to give Three Women a mention in her caption. The blonde referred to the book as “breathtaking” before encouraging her followers to grab themselves a copy.

Comments poured in from the moment Kelly’s post went live. It looked like some of this star’s fans had beaten her to it, though – many of Kelly’s followers already seemed to have read the book. Nonetheless, fans appeared to want more from Kelly.

“It would be amazing if you shared more of your book pics. Love reading,” one fan wrote.

“@kellyripa Kelly can you please list the last 3 books you have read. Thx!” another said.

Squeezing more from Kelly – in the best possible way – appeared to be the fan agenda, although some users did query why they haven’t been seeing the star on-air of late. Comments largely pertained to the book, though.

“Definitely will read! Thank you for the post! What’s your next book after this? @kellyripa,” one user asked.

Overall, Kelly’s update proved popular. It had racked up over 2,600 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 80 fans into the post’s comments section.

When it comes to social media, Kelly is known for taking a sometimes-unusual route. The star is a huge fan of throwback photos, with many showing herself during her much younger years. Likewise included in all things old-school are husband Mark Consuelos and the couple’s three children. Kelly and Mark are parents to Lola Grace, Michael, and Joaquin.

Kelly and her family recently took a European vacation with the star’s Instagram followers treated to adorable snaps. Kelly didn’t opt out of including some throwbacks during her trip, though. An update (seen above) made in the middle of June showed Mark with his three children in both the present day and the past. An amusing caption from Kelly came in French: it translated as stating that the “walls have gotten smaller.” Of course, Kelly’s three kids had gotten older in the eight years dividing the two photos.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra, reality star Lisa Rinna, and fellow media face Giuliana Rancic.