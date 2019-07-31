Kylie Jenner’s Pic Of ‘Little Rager’ Stormi May Well Break The Internet

When it comes to having Instagram in love with her little girl, Kylie Jenner doesn’t need to worry. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daughter Stormi Webster managed to break the platform’s records for the most number of likes in February of last year: Stormi’s birth announcement outranked every other post in history, per Variety.

Stormi is growing up fast, and it looks like Kylie was in the mood to share her daughter’s growth today.

Kylie took to Instagram for an adorable photo showing Stormi enjoying an aquarium visit with some friends. The 21-year-old’s daughter featured on the far right-hand side of the photo as she leaned against a wall in front of a panel of glass showcasing various fish. This little toddler came stylishly outfitted. Stormi was looking cool and summery in a pair of black leggings – a white T-shirt and matching sneakers also saw her color-coordinated.

Kylie’s photo may not have shown Stormi’s face in too much detail, but it looks like this tot is set to break the internet all over again, regardless. The snap had racked up a staggering 1 million likes in under 50 minutes.

A caption from the Kylie Cosmetics CEO went straight to her boyfriend Travis Scott – Travis is Stormi’s father. Kylie told the Astroworld rapper to “look” at his child before asking him a question: Kylie wanted to know whether the photo was sending out Stormi’s star sign or her “little rager” side. Kylie even queried whether the picture might be showing a combination of the two.

Comments poured in from the moment the update went live. While many fans seemed keen to point out Stormi’s star sign, others simply threw out love for Stormi and her adorable snap. Likes came in from Kylie’s supermodel sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie’s status as a mother appears to have changed her. The 2018 arrival of Stormi wasn’t an announced one – Kylie concealed her pregnancy – but it was more than welcomed by the star’s fans. Many seem to have noticed that Kylie’s seemingly materialistic edge has managed to tone itself down since she became a parent. The Lamborghinis and Louis Vuitton haven’t gone anywhere, but low-key appearances that were once unthought-of from Kylie are now commonplace.

Speaking to older sister Kim Kardashian about being a mother, Kylie appeared to have positive words, per ES.