‘Southern Charm’s’ Danni Baird Denies ‘Hurtful’ Chlamydia Rumor

This week’s episode of Southern Charm took an awkward turn when a group trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado turned into a scorched earth situation. When Shep Rose and Madison LeCroy got into a tit for tat type argument, the person who got hurt was cast member Danni Baird, who was an innocent bystander.

Now Danni is speaking out to tell her side of the story, as she was blindsided by the words which came out of Madison’s mouth when she was sparring with Shep while waiting for the gang to pack up and leave Colorado. In an effort to burn Shep, Madison stated that she heard that he gave Danni chlamydia when they dated in the past prior to the Bravo series.

Danni said she was shocked that she was thrown into the mix.

“What Madison said was very hurtful and untrue, and I feel as though it was clearly calculated, both directed at Shep and to me. I don’t think that Austen is innocent in the matter. They had both, unbeknownst to me, had been harboring some underlying resentment toward me particularly.”

Baird believes that the vendetta all stems back to the incident where Danni shared screenshots of a conversation between her then-boyfriend Gentry and Madison on Instagram. Danni had shared them with cast member Craig Conover and later regretted it, as it was later used in a dust-up between Austen and Madison.

Southern Charm viewers have noticed that Danni, a fan favorite, has had more screen time this season, but she didn’t realize that would mean being the target of the drama. Danni said because this took her by surprise, she is “having a hard time navigating and processing it,” but it trying to take the high road and stand up for those who have been falsely accused.

Baird is trying to have a sense of humor in the face of something that doesn’t feel very funny to the professional artist. She jokes that she didn’t even know how to spell the form of venereal disease she is accused of having, and needed to look it up. Danni hopes that hopefully, viewers can take something away from what has been an embarrassing episode in her life.

“I can stand here and say that I do not have chlamydia, I never have. But, I mean, I had to frickin’ Google it and couldn’t figure out how to spell it when all this happened. I’m sure as heck well-educated on the subject now, and ‘news flash’ for everyone out there… it’s apparently pretty common nowadays. Lesson learned here, folks? Just practice safe sex.”

Danni shared that what has particularly upset her is that Austen has yet to apologize for his role in all of this, and that has surprised her. “Honestly, there’s nothing really an apology could do. Believe it or not, Austen has never apologized to me for his role in this. He has never even addressed it with me.”