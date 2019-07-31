Soaking Wet Hannah Palmer Knocks Instagram Dead In Thonged String Bikini

Hannah Palmer is packing a punch on Instagram. The Maxim hottie has 817,000 followers awaiting her updates, and it looks like today has brought Hannah’s followers some fresh content.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her Instagram. The blonde hadn’t opted to show her face, but she was still throwing her fans plenty to look at. Hannah’s photo came as a poolside one. The model didn’t appear submerged in waters, although droplets on her skin and what appeared to be a wet bikini suggested a post-dip situation.

Hannah had been snapped from behind in a tiny bikini in tans. The two-piece featured attractive ruched details on the briefs, although fans were likely making a beeline for the bikini’s thonged design. Hannah was flaunting her sizzling rear in full sunlight with rays bouncing off her back further drawing the eye to her trim and muscular back. Here, fans saw the model’s string bikini upper, although with Hannah facing away from the camera, they weren’t treated to any cleavage.

The Arizona native seemed to be sending out peaceful vibes as she posed with her arms above her head and her long hair down. Likewise zen were lush palms fronting an empty swimming pool in front of Hannah. Crystalline blue waters enhanced the feel, although fans in the comments section seemed more keen on Hannah than her setting.

“Date me,” one fan wrote.

“I think [sic] they named a day after you it would be the best day of the week..luv yah,” another said.

Their comment likely pertained to the brief caption Hannah had used.

Countless other users took to the comments section of Hannah’s post to send her love and praise. While many fans opted for brief and worded responses, some went down the emoji route. Unsurprisingly, popular emoji used included fire and heart ones.

Hannah was featured by Maxim last year with the hope to become the magazine’s Cover Girl. The model may not have made it to first place, but her fans would likely argue that she merited the top prize. Maxim did interview Hannah – the model outlined what she would do with the $25,000 Cover Girl prize if she won.