Tiffany Toth Sizzles In Black Lacy Lingerie In New Snap

American model Tiffany Toth — who has successfully carved out a name for herself in the mainstream modeling industry by being a Playboy bunny — is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful looks and an amazing body on Instagram.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the 33-year-old model took to her page and dropped a stunning new snap — one which stopped both her followers and onlookers in their tracks.

In the snap, the stunning model could be seen wearing black, lacy lingerie that not only accentuated her figure but also made her look nothing short of stunning. What’s more, the low-cut neckline of the of her bra allowed Tiffany to flaunt her enviable cleavage as well as a glimpse of her perky boobs.

Tiffany wore a full face of makeup, including a pink lipstick and lilac eyeshadow. She let her blond tresses down and ran a hand through her hair, while she closed her eyes and left her lips slightly parted to strike a very sexy pose.

In the caption, Tiffany informed her fans that the picture was captured by Playboy model turned photographer, Jessica Vaugn. Within five hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 8,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers could be seen drooling over Tiffany’s hotness.

Before posting the lingerie snap, Tiffany treated her fans to a very sultry snap where she was featured wearing a skimpy white bodysuit. The model posed while sitting in a car and as she turned her back toward the camera, she flashed major sideboob. Not only that, but the thong-style cut of the bodysuit allowed Tiffany to put her pert derriere on full display.

The model looked away from the camera and let her hair down to pull off a very candid yet sexy pose. The picture garnered more than 13,000 likes and about 350 comments where fans praised her for her hotness and showered her with various complimentary words and phrases.

“You are more beautiful with each passing day,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “I love you, please be mine,” another one penned down his wishful thinking.

While most of the comments were generally positive, one follower body-shamed Tiffany and called her “too skinny.” Unlike many models who choose not to feed the trolls, Tiffany decided to give the commentator a shut-up call and replied with the following comment.

“Your opinion is irrelevant to my life!”

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Tiffany became Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September of 2011. Apart from Playboy, the model has also posed for various magazines, including Maxim, Iron Man, and Seventeen.