Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Reportedly Not ‘Putting Pressure’ On Starting A Family

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are nearing their one-year wedding anniversary, and curious minds are naturally wondering when they will expand their family. But while the pair have both separately discussed their plans for parenthood, Entertainment Tonight has reported that it doesn’t look like it will be happening anytime in the near future.

“Nick and Priyanka wants kids, but right now it’s not a priority,” a source explained to the news outlet, noting that both are “extremely busy” at the moment — and they certainly are.

The 26-year-old musician recently reunited with his brothers Joe and Kevin to bring back their band, The Jonas Brothers. In the months since, they have not only released a new album, Happiness Begins, but have also released a documentary on Amazon entitled Chasing Happiness that details the year leading up to their reunion. In August, the group will also embark on their Happiness Begins Tour, which is slated to run through February 2020.

Along with supporting her husband on his tour, Chopra also has a big lineup of films ahead of her. According to her IMDb page, she currently has one film in post-production, and is in the midst of filming another. Two more projects have also been announced for the Quantico actress.

The insider continued, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that the newlyweds “haven’t been putting pressure on having kids.”

“They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing,” the source added.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren't planning for babies just yet.https://t.co/0dpZJrGs3C — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 31, 2019

And while kids may not be in the near future for Nick and Priyanka, both have noted that they would one day like to have a family. Back in December, the Chains singer told Spitify’s The Rewind With Guy Raz that he “definitely” hopes to become a dad.

“I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,” he said.

Chopra also made mention of kids in June during an interview with InStyle, during which she noted that she hopes to create a “legacy” for herself.

“I want my existence to have meant something,” she told the magazine. “I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.'”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish, multi-day ceremony last December, and certainly seem to be enjoying their first year of marital bliss. Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Italy after celebrating the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France.

Loading...

Chopra also recently shared a few snaps to her Instagram page of the pair looking loved up during a vacation in Miami, Florida.