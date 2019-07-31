Demi Rose Mawby Thrills Fans With An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Barely-There Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby appears to be enjoying summer in Mikonos. On Wednesday, the brunette beauty updated her Instagram with a snap that showcased her voluptuous bosom, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

In the photo, Demi appeared to be on a yacht. What she was on was not nearly as eye-catching as what was on her — a skimpy yellow bikini top that left very little to the imagination. Her makeup was flawless with a dark brow, contoured cheeks and a natural color on the lips. The stunning model tossed her hair over to one side and gave the camera a sultry look.

In the photo’s caption, Demi said that she was having a hot girl summer. Many of her fans were quick to point out just how hot it was. The snap garnered over 96,000 likes and over 800 comments within an hour of going live. Some fans left plenty of fire emoji, while other fans had plenty to say about the sexy shot.

“SUPER HOT!!!!!” one fan said.

“Damn you looking hot as always,” another follower wrote.

“Marry me,” joked one fan.

“Hotter than hell,” wrote one follower.

“more like Hottest girl summer,” said another.

“But you’re hot every season,” one follower said.

“Bringing that fire all day Demi keep it up,” chimed in another fan.

Judging from her Instagram account, Demi has spent the past several days at the Greek island. She has shared many photos of herself soaking up the sunshine and appearing to have a fantastic time.

Demi has amassed quite a following on Instagram with 9.2 million users, and she knows how to keep them entertained. Most of her snaps show off her incredibly curvy figure, and her followers can usually count on her to give them something to get excited about.

Loading...

She also likes to leave them with a few encouraging words every so often. Last week, she shared a photo in which she was enjoying a lovely sunset and she encouraged her followers to enjoy life.

“Life is what you make it. You have so much to be thankful for and you are worthy of so much happiness. Stop focusing on the negatives and appreciate the positives! Change your thought process, you are your thoughts. Live for yourself, now is the time,” the British beauty said.

The stunner certainly seems to be happy while she is visiting Mikonos.

Fans wanting to keep up with Demi should follow her Instagram account.