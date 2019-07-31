‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Breaks Up With Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is just not lucky in love. He will face more heartache when he realizes that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was not the person who he thought she was. He will sever ties with his former high school sweetheart and shatter her dreams when he breaks up with her, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo will finally admit that she is not “Phoebe’s” mother. After Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confronts the blonde, she will make a full confession and detail all her crimes. She will tell Wyatt and Liam that Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) swapped Beth with a stillborn baby. He then asked Flo to come to Los Angeles so that she could pretend to be the baby’s mother. Flo obliged and passed off the baby as her own so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could adopt her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will beg and plead with the Spencer brothers for mercy. But Liam’s anger will have no bounds. He is furious because his whole life is in tatters thanks to Flo’s lies. He has been grieving for a child who is still alive and his marriage was annulled because of her greed.

Wyatt will also be disgusted by Flo’s deceit. B&B fans will remember that he had once said that Flo was the only honest woman that he knew. He really believed that they would have a future together, only to find out that she is capable of such a despicable crime.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) warned Wyatt that no woman was perfect. Wyatt broke her heart when he ended their relationship. At the time, he said that he could not get over the fact that she had not told him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wanted to break up his brother’s marriage. Now, Sally’s lie of omission seems tame in comparison to Flo’s whoppers. Will he be able to forgive the blonde?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he won’t be able to look past Flo’s crimes. He will break up with Flo because he cannot be with someone like her. “Wally” fans want to know if Wyatt will beg Sally to take him back. However, Sally also warned him that he would one day realize that she was the one who got away.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.