Zac Efron Shows Off His Amazing Abs While Exploring The Great Outdoors

Zac flaunted his fit physique on a boat with friends.

While exploring the wilderness for his web series, Off The Grid, Zac Efron showed off his incredible muscles, reports The Daily Mail. The 31-year-old posted a picture of himself on a boat with his friends. The shirtless actor was exploring Crowley Lake in California. The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star seemed to be enjoying himself as he gazed at the beautiful, still water. The tan, fit actor looked rugged, wearing only a pair of shorts, sunglasses, and a hat.

Fans were thrilled with the sexy pic.

“Isn’t it illegal to be this hot,” wrote a fan.

“Call the firefighters it’s way too hot,” chimed in another.

“Who let you be this perfect?” commented a different person.

The post has over 780,000 likes.

For his web series, the actor explores the great outdoors and travels the world with his brother and self-described best friend, Dylan.

As reported in Men’s Health, the actor recently shared footage of his camping trip in Mammoth Lakes, California, south of Yosemite National Park, on his YouTube channel. In the video, titled “Breaking Free in Mammoth Lakes, CA,” the High School Musical actor is seen on a four-wheeler, relaxing at the lake, and fly fishing.

“If you don’t want to have fun or make stories, then what are you doing? You know? Like, this is life. This is it,” the 31-year-old says in the beginning of the video.

In the YouTube video, the actor explains one of the reasons he enjoys the wilderness is because he is able to be anonymous.

“For me, going into the woods is like shedding a skin. You’re unobserved. You’re anyone. You can be anything,” the ripped star revealed.

Loading...

The hunk also uses his YouTube channel to show off his exercise regimen, noted Buzzfeed. After tearing his ACL, the actor has been documenting his recovery and subsequent fitness journey in his web series, called Gym Time. In the series, Zac works out with various celebrities, including Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario, and numerous Victoria’s Secret Angels. The star is clearly passionate about keeping fit.

“My whole life I’ve been training. One of the best things, I think, you can do is take a step back and learn from people who do it better than you and do it different from you,” Zac explained.

Zac will be lending his voice as Fred Jones in the upcoming, animated Scooby-Doo movie, Scoob, set to be released in 2020.