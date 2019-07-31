Charli XCX Wows In Elegant Garment, Shows Off Midriff In Tied-Up Shirt

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX is known for her fashion sense and continues to wow her followers with stunning photos.

The “Break The Rules” hitmaker’s latest post sees the star in a tied-up shirt and long skirt, looking very elegant. The long-sleeved shirt is unbuttoned to show off her bare chest and has been tied-up from the bottom to show off a little midriff. The skirt is very long and covers her entire legs and feet. Charli places her hands on her head, as she gives a very sophisticated look to the camera.

She located the photo as Los Angeles, California, while telling her fans in her caption that it’s Leo season. She asks her fans to comment on what star sign they are to see if they are compatible. With the many messages in the comments section came a whole load of likes, too, within the first two hours of sharing. So far, the image has racked up over 33,000 likes.

“Leo like yourself,” one user wrote.

“I’M A VIRGO. Hehe i won because your album comes the day before my birthday :)” another shared.

“AQUARIUS. Charli we’re opposites so it’s meant to be,” a third stated.

“THIS OUTFIT OMGG,” a fourth fan commented.

Recently, XCX dropped a new single with French songstress Christine and the Queens titled “Gone.” The song has so far achieved over 4.7 million streams on Spotify and will be taken from her upcoming third studio album, Charli.

Her long-awaited upcoming release will be released worldwide via Atlantic Records on September 13.

The record will consist of 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations. So far, “1999” featuring Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, and “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens have already been released.

The full tracklisting:

“Next Level” “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

To promote the album, she will embark on a tour which is set to visit two continents. It will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October. Rina Sawayama will be opening up for her for all the U.K. shows while the North American leg will vary in openers, but will include Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

To keep up with Charli’s latest Instagram posts, follow her account where her page boasts over 3.3 million followers.