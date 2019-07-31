Australian Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini, Shares Her Favorite Beach

Natasha Oakley has found her favorite beach in the whole world, and she is sharing the secret with her Instagram fans while also giving them a couple of sexy photos to look at. Earlier this week, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share two snapshots of herself in a barely-there bikini as she hung out at Cala Coticcio Beach in Italy, which was indicated via the geotag included with the post.

In the photos, Oakley is posing in front of the incredible turquoise waters of the sea. She rocks a tiny white two-piece swimsuit that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, putting her cleavage in full evidence. The model teams her top with a matching string bottom whose straps tie on the sides and sit high on her frame, accentuating her curves by increasing the contrast between her full hips and itty bitty waist. According to the tag Oakley includes with her post, the bikini she is wearing is by Monday Swimwear, the brand of swimwear she launched back in 2014 along with her friend and business partner Devin Brugman.

Oakley completes her beach look with a part of black, cat eyed shades that help protect her eyes from the glaring Mediterranean sun while adding a chic vibe to her outfit.

In the first photo, Oakley is standing with her body facing the camera and both hands on her waist as she looks toward the side at a point off-camera. In the second photo, she is lying down on a rock with both arms stretched above her head and one leg bent, in a pose that further showcases her feminine figure.

In both shots, the model is wearing her blonde hair slicked back and down, suggesting she had been swimming in the sea before posing for the photos.

The post — which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 28,800 likes and over 160 comments within a little over a day. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the social media model and businesswoman took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their own experiences at Cala Coticcio and other places in Italy.

“I know this beach and love it so much!!!” one user chimed in.

“That’s a big call!!!! It looks beautiful,” another fan raved, referring to the beach and Oakley’s caption.

“Welcome to Sardinia,” another fan added.