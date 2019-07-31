Mario Lopez Apologizes For ‘Ignorant And Insensitive’ Comments About Transgender Children

The 'Access Hollywood' co-host was blasted after he criticized parents who let their young children self-identify.

Mario Lopez has issued a statement amid backlash over his controversial comments about transgender children. After he claimed in a recent podcast interview that letting young children self-identify their genders was “dangerous,” the newly crowned Access Hollywood co-host acknowledged that his comments were “hurtful,” and “ignorant and insensitive” and vowed to do better, Too Fab reports.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

Lopez, who first shot to fame as AC Slater on the 1980s teen sitcom Saved By The Bell, got into hot water when talking to podcast host Candace Owens about the new “weird trend” of Hollywood celebrities announcing that their child is self-identifying their own gender.

Lopez, a father of two, noted that he would never try to tell anyone how to parent their kids, but questioned how parents would listen to a 3-year-old who says they’re “feeling a certain way” or “think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be.” Lopez said it’s “dangerous” for parents to make a determination about a young child’s gender, and noted that such discussions should occur during the child’s formative years. The TV host also confused gender with sexuality.

“When you’re a kid… you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid,” he said.

Mario Lopez: It’s ‘dangerous’ for parents to support transgender kids https://t.co/K9Ee1QQbh3 pic.twitter.com/iuoDNgAbvx — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) July 30, 2019

Mario Lopez immediately received backlash over his comments about transgender children, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. While many social media fans declared the TV entertainment personality should be “canceled,” Queer Eye star Karamo Brown offered to school Lopez on why his comments were harmful to trans youth and their parents. The reality star tweeted a message to Lopez that said he is ready to talk whenever Mario is.

Loading...

Other stars, including Lopez’ friend, actor Billy Baldwin, took to Twitter to show the star support after his careless comments. Baldwin wrote that while he is not giving Mario Lopez a pass for his comments about transgender children, he will give him a second chance.

“He’s a nice guy. A loving Dad. He made a mistake. A child changing genders at an early age is a complex issue. Help him understand.”

Baldwin added that critics need to “chill” and that he was personally more offended that Lopez did Candace Owens’ show than by his careless comments. The actor later clarified that if a child continues to identify with another gender after age four, the child’s family “obviously” needs to provide unconditional love and support.