Sofia Richie’s Bikini Snap Accused Of Copying Kourtney Kardashian’s Naked Pool Photo

Sofia Richie is being accused of copying Kourtney Kardashian’s recent racy photo, and fans are calling her out.

On Wednesday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy little black thong bikini as she sat on the edge of her swimming pool with her feet in the water.

Richie’s curvy backside is on full display in the photo as she flaunts her tiny waist and hourglass curves. Sofia has her long, blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail and styled in straight strands that fall down her back.

She also rocks a minimal makeup look in the photo, which includes, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, posted a naked photo of the reality star as she sat in a swimming pool waist deep and flaunted her bare booty, using only her hands to cover her bare chest.

It seems fans saw some similarities in Sofia’s photo and believed that Richie posted the sexy snapshot to keep up with Kourtney, who is the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Richie’s current boyfriend, Scott Disick.

“She has some insecurities. Everything that Kourtney does, she follows,” one social media user stated.

“Every time Kourtney posts a pic like this, she does so as well immediately after,” a second critic wrote.

“They’re both beautiful, but Sofia is still young and probably not completely confident in her relationship. Although, I feel Scott is,” another comment read.

Loading...

“It’s annoying because Sofia could have been uniquely beautiful/special in her own way. Instead she copies Kardashian garbage and chooses to be basic. I went through a similar phase when I was her age but at least I didn’t embarrass myself publicly on the internet doing so,” another critic stated in the comment section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia is said to be cool with Kourtney and has even been spending more and more time with her and the rest of the Kardashian family.

Sources told Us Weekly that Richie doesn’t mind with Kardashian and Disick spend alone time together with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and that she understands that the pair will always be connected because of their kids.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy photos by following the duo on social media.